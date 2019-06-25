Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Pakistan issues visas to 463 Indians for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary

Pakistan issues visas to 463 Indians for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary

Pakistan Monday issued visas to 463 Indian Sikh pilgrims who are going to that country to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2019 7:21 IST
India-Pakistan Flag
Image Source : PTI

India-Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Monday issued visas to 463 Indian Sikh pilgrims who are going to that country to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The Pakistan High Commission here has also accommodated Sikh 'Yatrees' who were granted visas for observing the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji from June 14-23, but could not go to Pakistan, the country's mission here said.

The visas issued by the High Commission in New Delhi are in addition to the ones given to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from different parts of the world, it said.

The 463 Indian Sikh pilgrims will visit Pakistan to observe Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary from June 27-July 6.

Within the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year to observe various religious festivals and occasions. 

Video: FATF warns Pakistan to curb terror funding by October

ALSO READ: Pakistan didn't enter Indian airspace after Balakot airstrike: IAF chief

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryIranians say their ‘bones breaking’ under US sanctions Next StoryBarriers in trade have fallen due to NDA govt's reforms: US corporate body  