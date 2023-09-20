'Most transformative revolution for gender justice': President Murmu on Women's Reservation Bill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has termed the Women's Reservation Bill as the most "transformative revolution" for gender justice. Her remarks came on Wednesday when parliamentarians were holding an extensive discussion on the matter in the Lok Sabha. "It will be the most transformative revolution in our times for gender justice," the President stated.

"We have ensured a minimum of 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies election. In a more pleasant coincidence, a proposal to provide a similar reservation for women in state assemblies and national Parliament is taking shape now. It will be the most transformative revolution in our times for gender justice," the President said.

Bill moved in LS for pasage

On Wednesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved the Women's Reservation Bill for passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a very important bill and urging members to pass it with unanimity. The minister said it will be really good if there is consensus in passing the bill.

Meghwal said the government will consider whatever suggestions come up during the discussion on the bill. He asserted that if Parliament decides, the quota for women can be extended beyond 15 years.

About the bill

The constitutional amendment bill 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday. It was also the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building. The bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

(With inputs from PTI)

