West Bengal Lottery Sambad Results Today: First prize Rs 50 lakh; direct link to check result

West Bengal Lottery Sambad Results Today: West Bengal state lottery department will announce the result of West Bengal Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' results today. It is a popular weekly lottery held on Monday. The results of Lottery Sambad to be out at 4 pm. Candidates waiting eagerly for the results and trying their luck can witness their shining destiny soon.

The winners will be awarded cash prizes. Apart from the first, second and third winner, the West Bengal government will also award consolation prizes to multiple participants of the lottery.

The cost of a single ticket is Rs 6. While the first prize is ₹50 lakhs, the second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for multiple winners while the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to different valid winners.

The 5th prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to multiple valid ticket holders. The results of the lottery will be announced at 4.00 PM.

The Government of West Bengal conducts the lottery draw on a daily basis. West Bengal Lottery Sambad Result 2019 result will be declared at 4 pm while the participants of the lottery can check the complete result of the lottery from 4:30 pm onwards. They can check the live streaming of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Result 2019 on YouTube.