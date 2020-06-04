Video: ISI man chases senior Indian diplomat's car in Islamabad

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI The ISI man can be seen here in the image chasing the car. The video has been shot from inside the car.

In a brazen attempt at intimidation, Pakistan's Inter-Services-Intelligence operative chased senior Indian diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia's car in Islamabad. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the motorcycle-borne ISI operative can be seen chasing the car from which the video was made. Gaurav Ahluwalia is Chargé d'affaires at Indian High Commission.

#WATCH Islamabad: Vehicle of India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by a Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) member. ISI has stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside his residence to harass and intimidate him. pic.twitter.com/TVchxF8Exz — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Pakistan is eyeing a 'tit-for-tat' action against India ever since India accused two officials of Pakistan High Commission of espionage. The officials accused of espionage were asked by India to leave the country.

Ever since India's action, Pakistan has been trying to carry out retaliatory measures.

Gaurav Ahluwalia, the acting High Commissioner of India, was recently summoned by Pakistan to lodge a protest on June 1, 2020. Pakistan claimed that Indian allegations against Pakistan High Commission officials were "baseless".

Media reports say Pakistan is likely to expell Indian officials from Indian High Commission in Pakistan as a retaliatory measure. However, it is worrisome if Pakistan's spy agency ISI, which has links with terrorists, is being used to harass high ranking diplomats.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage