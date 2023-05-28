Delhi: New Parliament building illuminates with colourful lights | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI New Parliament building illuminates with colourful lights in Delhi | VIDEO

The new Parliament building illuminated with colourful lights in the national capital today (May 28). Light and laser show was organised at the new Parliament building in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament Building on Sunday.

Stating that the 'Amrit Kaal' will give a new direction to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new parliament building should be a shining example of the country's vision and resolve of New India.

PM Modi said that the construction of the new complex gave employment to over 60,000 labourers, and a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi said, "Several years of foreign rule took away our pride from us. But today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea and tradition".

He further said that there was a need for a new parliament and the new building is equipped with modern facilities and the latest gadgets.

"There was a need for new parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," he said.PM Modi added, "This building is equipped with modern facilities and has latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work".

The Prime Minister further said that the inspiration is the same from Panchayat Bhawan to Sansad Bhawan.

"As we sit in the new parliament, I find immense satisfaction in the accomplishment of building 4 crore homes and 11 crore toilets for the people, constructing 4 lakh kilometres of rural roads, constructing 50,000 Amrit Sarovar, and creating 30,000 new Panchayat Bhavans. From Panchayat Bhawan to Sansad Bhawan, our inspiration is the development of our country and its people," the Prime Minister added.

Latest India News