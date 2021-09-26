Sunday, September 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP elections 2022: CM Yogi recommends nomination to Vidhan Parishad

UP elections 2022: CM Yogi recommends nomination to Vidhan Parishad

Three of the four who will become members of the upper house are OBCs while Prasada is the lone (Brahmin) upper caste member.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Updated on: September 26, 2021 20:18 IST
up, up cm
Image Source : PTI

The Governor will nominate these members. The four members to be nominated are Jitin Prasada (who was also sworn in as cabinet minister on Sunday), Sanjay Nishad, Gopal Anjaan and Virendra Gurjar.

 

The Yogi Adityanath government has recommended four names for nomination to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad.

The Governor will nominate these members. The four members to be nominated are Jitin Prasada (who was also sworn in as cabinet minister on Sunday), Sanjay Nishad, Gopal Anjaan and Virendra Gurjar.

Three of the four who will become members of the upper house are OBCs while Prasada is the lone (Brahmin) upper caste member.

ALSO READ |​ UP Assembly Elections 2022: Efforts have to be made to stop BJP win again, says Owaisi

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News