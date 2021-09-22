UP Assembly Elections 2022: Efforts have to be made to stop BJP win again, says Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : AIMIM What is the cost of votes of Muslims in UP? Owaisi lashes out at BJP, SP, BSP in Sambhal

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday lashed out at Yogi Adityanth-led government in a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and said 37 per cent of BJP MLAs have criminal cases and no one is raising voice against it.

"37 per cent of BJP MLAs have criminal cases, why no one raises their voice... Even after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself withdrew the criminal case against him and no one said anything," the Hyderabad MP.

AIMIM chief further said that assembly elections is around the corner in the state, and efforts have to be made to stop BJP win again.

"I promise that if we (AIMIM) wins, the poor man will be taken care of because I'm standing there," Owaisi said.

Slamming CM Yogi Adityanath over '37 per cent of Muslims are shot in encounters' remark, Owaisi said that in Covid second wave, the patients died due to lack of medicines in hospitals, families did not get woods for the last rites while bodies were floating in the Ganges. And CM Yogi claims the BJP government has done everything for people in the last 4 years.

Addressing Muslims in Sambhal, Owaisi said that till how long will you continue to vote for Mamata, Akhilesh, Rahul or BSP?

"How long will you give them strength and keep on weakening yourself? I have come to appeal to you that we will definitely defeat BJP but we will defeat it with strength," Owaisi added further.

Targeting Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Owaisi said that 50 thousand Muslims and other brothers were left homeless in the Muzaffarnagar riot. While the Yogi government withdraws 70 cases, no one raised their voice on it.

AIMIM supremo further said, "if there's anyone who speaks against BJP, Modi, Yogi and RSS then it is we, its AIMIM. In front of 300 BJP MPs in Parliament on implementation of CAA, we said that this law is against the Constitution of India."

"BJP is winning not because of Muslim voters but because of voters of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress voters are drinking tea in sitting Modi's lap," Owaisi said lashing out at Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

"You are intimidated, the responsibility is thrown on your shoulders and the bell is put around our neck. Now, our voice should be raised and questions need be asked that what is the cost of votes of Muslims in UP? Ask Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati what is the cost of votes of Muslims?," Asaduddin Owaisi said lashing out at SP and BSP in a public rally in Sambhal.

Meanwhile, tension erupted after AIMIM posters came up in Sirsi, calling Sambhal the land of the "ghazis", an apparent reference to Islamic warriors. The posters were spotted ahead of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s meeting in Sirsi, where he took on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "abba jaan" remark.

However, the BJP strongly objects to the posters, after which these were removed by workers of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Adityanath had made the comment in an apparent reference to the Muslim community and the Samajwadi Party, asserting those who say "abba jaan" used to digest the ration earlier.

The AIMIM had recently announced that it would contest 100 seats in the state Assembly polls next year by tying up with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

ALSO READ: Owaisi's house vandalism case: 1 accused sent to police remand, 4 others to 14-day judicial custody

Latest India News