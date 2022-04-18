6 dead, 4 injured as jeep collides with truck in UP's Amethi; PM Modi expresses condolences

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A spokesperson said in Lucknow that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident, and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured persons.

Six people returning from a wedding ceremony died while four others got grievously injured after their jeep collided head-on with a truck in Gauriganj area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said the accident took place near Babuganj Sagra Ashram late Sunday night (around 12.15 am).

He said the Bolero jeep was returning from the Nasirabad area of Rae Bareli with people from different villages in Amethi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences on the death of the six people, and said, "The road accident in Gauriganj, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish the injured people a speedy recovery."

Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Amethi Smriti Irani also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"The news of road accident in Amethi's Gauriganj, and the untimely death of people in the accident, is extremely sad. The local administration is extending every possible help to the injured persons. I pray for their speedy recovery," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

A local representative of the minister said after hearing the news of the accident, she directed the district administration to help the aggrieved families and also make adequate facilities for treatment of the injured persons.

Singh said the deceased have been identified as Kallu (40), his eight-year-old son Saurabh, Krishna Kumar Singh (30), Shiv Milan, Ravi Tiwari and Triveni Prasad.

He added that four injured persons were initially admitted to the district hospital but later referred to Lucknow for better treatment. Witnesses said the jeep was shattered under the impact of the crash.

The six bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, the SP said, adding the truck has been seized.

The driver has been absconding, he said.

