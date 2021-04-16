Union minister Prakash Javadekar tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : PTI Prakash Javadekar tests positive for COVID 19

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who came in contact with him in the last two to three days to get themselves tested.

Javadekar, who holds the key portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; informed about having tested positive for coronavirus on Twitter.

"I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested," the 70-year-old Union minister said.

Several top political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

