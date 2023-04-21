Twitter war between Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh reaches 'Mahakal's doors' - Here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hours after Digvijaya Singh took potshots at his former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union minister hit back at the veteran Congress leader in the same vein. The Twitter war between the leaders saw them both invoking Lord Mahakal.

Scindia reacting to former state CM, he said, "Hey Prabhu Mahakal, kripaya Digvijaya Singhji jaise deshdrohi aur Madhya Pradesh ke bhattadhaar, bharat main paida na ho." Scindia's comments came hours after Digvijaya Singh launched a sharp attack on Scindia accusing him of breaking the party and being part of the conspiracy to remove Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. "O Lord Mahakal, another Jyotiraditya Scindia should not be born in the Congress. Who sold themselves? The kings and emperors," he said. The BJP offered Rs 25 to 50 crore to the MLAs belonging to the SC/ST category, but they did not cheat the Congress, he added.

Image Source : TWITTERJtyotiraditya's tweet on Digvijaya

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh had taunted former party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that it must be embarrassing for both of them to attack the grand old party as it gave everything to them when they were in the organisation. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using these leaders to attack the Congress. While Scindia quit the Congress in March 2020, Azad resigned from the grand old party in August 2022, ending his more than five decade association with it.

Latest India News