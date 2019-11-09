Tripura Congress slams removal of Gandhis' SPG cover

Image Source : PTI The Congress in Tripura on Saturday termed the BJP-led NDA government's move to withdraw the SPG security cover to the members of the Gandhi family as vendetta politics

The Congress in Tripura on Saturday termed the BJP-led NDA government's move to withdraw the SPG security cover to the members of the Gandhi family as vendetta politics. "This is simply vindictive and vendetta politics. There is no acceptable reason to remove the SPG (Special Protection Group) protection from Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Tripura Pradesh Congress ad-hoc committee Chairman Pijush Kanti Biswas said.

He said that the SPG cover was withdrawn from the three top Congress leaders to prevent their free movement across the country and to restrict their campaign against the misgovernance of the government at the Centre. Biswas said that considering Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi's assassination, the grant of SPG cover to the Gandhi family was not a political favour but a vital and basic necessity.

Following a review involving the Cabinet Secretariat and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs with inputs from various intelligence agencies, the SPG cover given to the Gandhis, including Congress interim President Sonia and her children, has been withdrawn and they will now get 'Z plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

