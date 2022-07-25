Maharashtra: Trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, woman pilot injured

Follow us on Image Source : RAJEEV SINGH/INDIA TV A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday.

Maharashtra: A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday morning and its woman pilot suffered injuries. The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am. The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had taken off from Baramati airport in Pune and was severely damaged after the crash. The plane crashed shortly after take-off.

The front of the aircraft was completely damaged. The cause of the accident is not clear yet. According to sources, the accident happened due to a technical fault. The matter is being investigated.

