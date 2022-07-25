Monday, July 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra: Trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, woman pilot injured

Maharashtra: Trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, woman pilot injured

The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Reported By : Rajiv Singh Written By : Paras Bisht | Pune
Updated on: July 25, 2022 13:25 IST
A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's
Image Source : RAJEEV SINGH/INDIA TV A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday.

Maharashtra: A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday morning and its woman pilot suffered injuries. The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am. The pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. 

India Tv - Pilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries

Image Source : RAJEEV SINGH/INDIA TVPilot, Bhavna Rathod, received minor injuries

The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had taken off from Baramati airport in Pune and was severely damaged after the crash. The plane crashed shortly after take-off. 

India Tv - The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had take off from Baramati airport in Pune.

Image Source : RAJEEV SINGH/INDIA TVThe aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had take off from Baramati airport in Pune.

The front of the aircraft was completely damaged. The cause of the accident is not clear yet. According to sources, the accident happened due to a technical fault. The matter is being investigated. 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News