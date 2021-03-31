Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine, awaiting approval in India, claims 91% efficacy

Image Source : AP (FILE) A shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is shown before its use in Moscow.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC), set up by the government, is likely to meet today to take a call on Dr Reddy’s application seeking emergency use authorisation for the Sputnik V vaccine in the country. If the SEC gives a nod, Sputnik V will be third vaccine in India against coronavirus.

Dr Reddy's Lab has partnered with the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India and other countries. The panel had last month sought immunogenicity data from the drugmaker. The pharmaceutical company submitted additional data last week.

According to the pharma major, Sputnik V is a two dose vaccine. It said that one can take the first dose on day zero and the second one on day 21. The peak immunity develops somewhere between day 28 to day 42.

The company has claimed that vaccine demonstrated an efficacy of 91.6 per cent as published in reputed journal Lancet.

India already has two approved Covid-19 vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield. The two vaccines are currently being administered to the public.

