Sharad Pawar accuses govt of using ED to pressurise Opposition leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "It (ED) was never used before the way it is being used these days. It is clear that government is using this agency to pressurise Opposition leaders. It (ED raids) is not happening only in Maharashtra but in MP, Rajasthan, Punjab and some southern states also," Sharad Pawar said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday accused the government for using Central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) to pressurise the opposition leaders.

"It (ED) was never used before the way it is being used these days. It is clear that government is using this agency to pressurise Opposition leaders. It (ED raids) is not happening only in Maharashtra but in MP, Rajasthan, Punjab and some southern states also," Sharad Pawar said.

The NCP chief also said that the central government has asked state governments to take appropriate measures to contain COVID. Chief Minister and state government are doing that... everyone has the right to protest in democracy but when Centre takes a stance, their party workers should also follow that."

Pawar's statements have come amid the ongoing probe by ED against NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

Previously, ED has filed first charge sheet in connection with Anil Deskhmukh bribery case.

It has been alleged that Rs 4.7 crore was collected as "extortion" from the orchestra bars by the now-dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze allegedly on Deshmukh's instructions. Later, this amount was transferred to Deshmukh's Nagpur-based educational trust by his son, Hrishikesh.

According to the allegation, the transaction was routed via two hawala operators and was showed as a "donation".

ALSO READ | Ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer, Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari sent to 2-day police remand

ALSO READ | Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC against ED summons

Latest India News