Image Source : PTI Sabarimala temple set to reopen from June 14 for monthly puja

Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu said Sabarimala temple will open on June 14 evening for monthly puja. "We discussed with both 'tantris' of temple and with their consultation and cooperation, we're going ahead with monthly puja and temple festival scheduled from June 19," he told news agency ANI.

The Travancore Devaswom Board President said that the people who registered their names through virtual queue system can enter Sannidhanam. "People from other states, at the time of registration, should upload a certificate that they've tested negative for COVID-19. Certificate should be obtained from an ICMR approved lab," he added.

As per present schedule, temple festival is to commence on June 19, before that there will be monthly puja from 14th June. The Arat ceremony will be conducted on June 20 at Pampa river.

To avoid crowding, only 50 devotees will be allowed to be present in front of the temple.

Before entering the premises, people will be scanned in Pampa and Sannidhanam. As a precautionary measure, people have been asked to wear mask and sanitation would be carried out at regular intervals.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage