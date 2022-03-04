Around 20,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far, primary focus now on Kharkiv, Sumy: MEA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Indian nationals, evacuated from Ukraine, come out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport upon their arrival by an Air India flight, in New Delhi, Friday, March 4, 2022.

Highlights MEA said that around 20,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine.

India issued its first travel advisories in mid-February.

India's primary focus now lies in eastern Ukraine, mainly Kharkiv and Sumy.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that around 20,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine since India issued its first travel advisories in mid-February. India's primary focus now lies in eastern Ukraine, mainly Kharkiv and Sumy. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that around 300 Indians are stuck in Kharkiv and 700 are in Sumy.

At a media briefing, he said a local ceasefire would help in the evacuation of the Indians and that New Delhi is urging both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to find ways for their safe passage from the conflict zones. "Our primary focus is to get Indian students out of conflict zones in eastern Ukraine," he said.

He said 15 flights landed in India as part of the evacuation mission during the last 24 hours, bringing back more than 3,000 nationals. The spokesperson said 16 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours.

Over 10,300 Indians brought back in 48 flights under 'Operation Ganga' so far, he added.

Bagchi also said that India has evacuated one Bangladeshi national and has received a request from a Nepalese national for evacuation. "Can't say we are moving downward (as of yet...). We will continue Operation Ganga till the last person gets evacuated. Roughly 2000-3000 (more Indians) likely to be there, the number can vary", he said.

Latest India News