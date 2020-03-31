Image Source : PTI Don't get into rumour-mongering over COVID-19 on April fool's day, warns Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday appealed to the people not to fool around with COVID-19 rumors or messages on April fool's day. "Tomorrow is April 1... On this day, people have a tendency to send jokes, pranks or messages to fool each other and enjoy but today, the entire state and the country is grappling with coronavirus," Deshmukh said in a video appeal.

Under these trying circumstances, if anybody tries to send wrong or misleading messages, circulate rumours which can create problems for the government, will not be tolerated.

"Anybody found indulging in such rumour-mongering will be dealt with strictly and booked under the Cyber Crime laws. All are requested to cooperate with the government," Deshmukh said.

(With inputs from IANS)

