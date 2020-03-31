Nizamuddin Markaz: State-wise list of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in March

Image Source : PTI Nizamuddin Markaz: State-wise list of people attended Tablighi Jamaat in March

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Tuesday that 24 people have been found corona positive in the Nizamuddin Markaz, where nearly 2,000 people were stuck, has turned into ground zero of the new cases spiralling out of control following an ijtima in mid-March. Giving details of the case reported in Nizamuddin, Jain said that the government is not certain of the number but it is estimated that 1,500-2,000 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

The Delhi Health Minister said that 1,033 people have been evacuated so far of which 334 have been sent to the hospital and 700 have been sent to the quarantine centre. Jain said that 24 cases have been found to be positive for coronavirus.

The Markaz, also known as Banglewali Masjid, is a six-storey building complex that can house up to 2,000 people. It shares its wall with the Nizamuddin police station and is adjacent to the famous shrine of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya. Starting March 13 there was a meeting held here with peopel from Kashmir to Andaman islands attending it, besides Saudis, Thais, Indonesians, that has seen already six alone die in Telangana after their return.

Here's a state-wise details of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in March:

501 were from Tamil Nadu, 216 from Assam, 156 from Uttar Pradesh, 109 from Maharashtra, 107 from Madhya Pradesh, 86 from Bihar, 73 from West Bengal, 55 from Hyderabad, 46 from Ranchi. At the same time, in other places, 21 people from Andaman, 22 from Haryana, 15 from Himachal Pradesh, 45 from Karnataka, 15 from Kerala, 5 from Meghalaya, 15 from Odisha, 9 from Punjab, 19 from Rajasthan and 34 from Uttarakhand Tabligi had registered their presence in the Jamaat assembly. Apart from all this, 281 foreign guests had also attended and the total number was around 1830.

