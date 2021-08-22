Rainfall over northwest Indian plains likely to reduce from Monday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on August 25, the IMD added.

Current rainfall activity over plains of northwest India is likely to reduce from Monday even as fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh till August 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over above areas from Monday till August 26 and rainfall will reduce thereafter," it said in a release.

The IMD has also predicted an enhanced rainfall activity over the northeast, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Bihar from August 24. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over the northeast, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Bihar till August 24 and increase in intensity thereafter with isolated very heavy falls over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya between August 24 and 26 and over Bihar during August 25 and 26.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on August 25, the IMD added.

