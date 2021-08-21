Heavy rain forecast in Tamil Nadu in next few days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to the Met centre, on Sunday there could be a thunderstorm with moderate rainfall at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

The Regional Centre of the Meteorological office has forecast heavy rain in Tamil Nadu over the next few days which is likely to continue till August 25.

According to information available, there could be cloudy skies followed by thunderstorms and heavy rains in the next couple of days. The rain could be moderate to heavy in most parts of the state.

A statement from the Regional Meteorological Office, Chennai said that the cyclonic wind circulation extends from a height of 1.5 km to 3.5 km above sea level over the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

According to the Met centre, on Sunday there could be a thunderstorm with moderate rainfall at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas. Thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur at Cuddalore, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruppattur, Ranipettai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Madurai and Delta districts. Chennai have been experiencing heavy rains since Saturday morning and the showers would continue with thunderstorms, Regional Meteorological office, in the statement said.

Roads were flooded in some areas of Chennai while in some other areas of the city, there were no rains at all.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has also taken preparations for the heavy shower in the city and the possibility of water clogging during the pandemic period. GCC officials told IANS that the department is gearing up for the heavy showers and would manage it properly.

ALSO READ | IMD issues orange alert for 4 districts in Madhya Pradesh, predicts heavy rains

ALSO READ | IMD issues orange alert as incessant rains lash Delhi-NCR; traffic halted

Latest India News