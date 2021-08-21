Incessant overnight rains drench Delhi-NCR; Azad Market Underpass closed due to waterlogging

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Incessant overnight rainfall drench Delhi-NCR; Azad Market Underpass closed due to waterlogging

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed incessant overnight rainfall along with strong winds on Saturday morning that caused waterlogging in several parts of the city. In the midst of the monsoon season, the national capital has been receiving spells of rain. The continuous rainfall has also led to affecting traffic due to waterlogged roads in the national capital. Delhi (Safdarjung) reported 73.2 mm rain during 2.30 am-5.30 am of August 21, said India Meteorological Department.

National weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday morning predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain over Delhi and NCR for the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Panipat, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Jattari (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

The Delhi Traffic Police too reported waterlogging at several parts of Delhi-NCR and informed that the Azad Market Underpass is closed due to waterlogging.

"Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, Please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Also, traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageway) has been closed due to waterlogging, said Delhi Traffic Police.

The IMD also advised to 'stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible' and not to take shelter under trees.

Earlier on Friday, the MeT department has also issued an orange alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday. The department has issued green alert from August 23 to August 26.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well while yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

