More rainfall likely over northwest India in next two days: IMD

There will be a gradual increased in rainfall activity over northwest India, says IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted a gradual increase in rainfall activity over northwest India and enhanced rainfall activity over central and adjoining north Peninsular India during the next two days.

There will be a gradual increase in rainfall activity over northwest India and Bihar with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy falls, very likely over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till August 23, it said in a release.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is also very likely over Uttarakhand on August 20. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh, and east Rajasthan from August 20 to 23 with isolated heavy rainfalls over above areas on August 20 and 21.

There would also be an enhanced rainfall activity over central and north peninsular India during next two days with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh till August 21, the IMD said, adding, the rainfall activity is very likely to decrease thereafter over above areas.

There would be a continuation of rainfall activity over the northeast, it said, adding, there would be decrease in intensity on Friday and Saturday over the region and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. It is likely to increase with isolated heavy rainfall over the above regions from August 22, the IMD said.

