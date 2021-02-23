South politics is refreshing, says Rahul Gandhi; 'divide and rule politics won’t work', JP Nadda slams him

Image Source : PTI I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics, Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday triggered a north vs south politics debate as he described his stint as an MP from Kerala as 'refreshing' after 15 years of representing Uttar Pradesh's Amethi in Lok Sabha.

"For the first 15 years, I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues," Rahul Gandhi said speaking at an event in Trivandrum.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was quick to slam Rahul Gandhi for his remark. Nadda said the former Congress president has a habit of trying to divide people on regional lines, however, he won't succeed in his attempt to set dangerous narrative in the country.

"A few days back he was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India. Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North. Divide and rule politics won’t work, @RahulGandhi Ji!" Nadda said in his tweet.

"People have rejected this politics. See what happened in Gujarat today!" he added referring to BJP's spectacular show in Gujarat municipal corporation elections.

Union minister Smriti Irani, who now is an MP from Amethi, called Rahul Gandhi 'ungrateful'.

Rahul, who now is an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, had won Lok Sabha election from Amethi thrice in 2004, 2009 and 2014. However, he lost the Congress citadel in 2019 when BJP's Smriti Irani defeated him by over 55,000 votes.

