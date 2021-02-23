'Thank You, Gujarat', tweets PM Modi as BJP sweeps municipal corporation elections | Top points

Image Source : PTI File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the state assembly election, in Hooghly district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Gujarat after BJP registered a massive victory in the municipal corporation election. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said results clearly show unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance.

"Today's win across Gujarat is very special. For a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat towards BJP. I would like to appreciate the efforts of each and every Karyakarta of @BJP4Gujarat, who reached out to people and elaborated on our Party's vision for the state. The Gujarat government's pro-people policies have positively impacted the entire state. Thank you, Gujarat!" PM Modi tweeted.

"Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat," PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

Gujarat Municipal Election Result | Top Points

The BJP on Tuesday appeared on course to retain power in six municipal corporations, winning 409 of the 474 seats where results were declared till evening.

The BJP has captured 66 seats out of the total 76 of the VMC, the rest going to the opposition Congress.

In Rajkot, the BJP has captured 68 seats out of the total 72 seats of the RMC, the rest 4 seats won by Congress.

In Jamnagar, the BJP has captured 50 seats out of the total 64 of the JMC, while the opposition Congress won 11 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) took three seats, opening their account in Gujarat.

In Bhavnagar, the BJP has captured 44 seats out of the total 52 of the BMC, the rest going to the opposition Congress.

A total of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 72 in Rajkot, 64 in Jamnagar, 52 in Bhavnagar, 76 in Vadodara and 120 in Surat were up for grabs in the elections.

Following the poor performance of the Congress, a series of city party chiefs resigned on Tuesday.

Ashok Dangar, Rajkot Congress president tendered his resignation. Similarly, Babu Rayka, Surat Congress president and Prakash Vaghani, Bhavnagar Congress president, also submitted their resignations.

Polling for 576 seats in Ahmedabad and five other civic corporations was held on February 21. The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and is still underway.

While Congress has won 43 of the declared seats so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in these elections, made impressive inroads by winning 18 seats so far.

ALSO READ | 'You've played in my lap...': Nitish Kumar's response to Tejashwi's dig during Bihar assembly debate

The AAP had fielded 470 candidates across the six corporations.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel expressed gratitude to the voters and BJP workers for the results.

"The grand victory of the BJP in these elections is the victory of the people of Gujarat. This is a grand victory of the politics of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rupani said.

"The people of Gujarat have provided a subject to political analysts who can now study how the concept of anti-incumbency does not apply in the state," he said.

"Many thanks and congratulations to all the winning candidates, BJP office-bearers, workers and the voters of Gujarat for the glorious victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections," Patel tweeted.

ALSO READ | Govt working on four fronts to keep India healthy: PM Modi

Latest India News