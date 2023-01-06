Punjab doesn't have 'single drop of spare water' to share with other states, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mann also called upon the people to play a proactive role in cementing the ethos of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state.

Emphasizing that Punjab does not have 'even a single drop of spare water' to share with other states, its CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that interests of the state in river waters will be secured by all means. With its groundwater depleting and canals drying up the state is facing water scarcity, the AAP leader said, adding that there was no question of Punjab sharing its water with any other state.

The minister made the remark after handing over job letters to 3,910 'master cadre' teachers. On Wednesday, a resolution to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue remained elusive after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat convened a joint meeting with Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers to discuss the matter. Both the state leaders stuck to their own stands during the meeting. While the Punjab CM said his state does not have water to share, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar said the construction of the canal and obtaining water through it was the state's right.

Meanwhile, Mann asserted that all those who have mercilessly plundered the wealth of the state will be put behind the bars. He said people have committed a heinous crime by looting the wealth of the common man of the state and that they will be punished for this 'sin.'

The money recovered from them will be judiciously utilised for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people, Mann said. Mann also cautioned the people that hostile forces are making constant efforts to disturb peace in Punjab. However, the state government is committed to safeguarding the peace, progress and prosperity of Punjab, he said.

Mann also called upon the people to play a proactive role in cementing the ethos of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state. He said the state is on the threshold of witnessing revolutionary changes in the education, employment and health sectors in 2023.

ALSO READ | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann directs officials to confiscate property of drug peddlers in state

Latest India News