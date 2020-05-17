Image Source : ANI Public Health Labs to be set up at block levels, FM Sitharaman makes the big announcement

Addressing media on government's fifth booster shot for reviving economy hit by coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced to set up public health labs at the block levels keeping in line of PM Modi's vision, "Jaan hai to Jahan hai". The health sector is the big focus of Sitharaman's final tranche of economic stimulus measures.

We’ve supplied about 51 lakhs of PPEs, 87 lakhs of N-95 masks & also 11.08 crores of HCQ tablets, Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her presser at the National Media Center in New Delhi today.

