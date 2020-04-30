Image Source : PTI/FILE Police perform 'parikarma' of AIIMS to show respect for healthcare professional in Delhi

As a sign of respect for healthcare professionals, the Delhi Police on Wednesday undertook a ‘parikarma’ of the All-India Institute of Medical Science, officials said. Police personnel from south Delhi rode 51 COVID-19 patrol bikes on the occasion to thank the healthcare professionals for their selfless service.

"A parikrama of the AIIMS hospital was conducted as a mark of gratitude. This is in continuation to the ongoing visits to various hospitals and medical professionals by the staff of south district to thank them in this campaign to safeguard citizens of our country," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). Senior officers also met doctors, medical workers and the security staff at AIIMS, assuring of all help, he said.

