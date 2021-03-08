'Saluting indomitable Nari Shakti': PM Modi salutes women power on International Women's Day

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi salute women power on International Women's Day

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended their greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day and urged all people to take a resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate gender inequality.

President Kovind appealed to all countrymen to work relentlessly towards women's safety, education and independence. “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men,” he tweeted.

PM Modi in a tweet saluted the spirit of women and greeted women on the occasion of the International Women's Day. The Prime Minister said that India takes pride in their many accomplishments, adding that it was his our government's honour to work towards furthering women empowerment in the country across a wide range of sectors.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister has often highlighted his government's schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, opening of bank accounts, building toilets, saying that woman empowerment has been a central theme of these programmes.

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in order to create awareness about women's issues. It was first celebrated in a handful of countries in 1911, but began to be observed by countries across the globe after 1975, when the United Nations started celebrating the day. The UN officially recognised Women's Day in 1977.

