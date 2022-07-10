PM Modi, Amit Shah, other senior leaders extend birthday greetings to Rajnath Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Modi wishes Rajnath Singh on his birthday, hails his passion for community service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday and said that he is making outstanding efforts to make India strong and self-reliant in the defence sector. PM Modi also hailed his passion for community service, agriculture and village development.

"Birthday wishes to my valued Cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh Ji. He is making outstanding efforts to make India strong and self-reliant in the defence sector. His passion for community service, agriculture and village development is well known. Praying for his long life," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Extending birthday wishes to Defence Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has played an important role in strengthening the party.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also wished Singh and said that his loyalty to the country and dedication to public service is an inspiration.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished his fellow Minister and wished him healthy and long life.

Born on July 10, 1951, Rajnath Singh turns 71 today. Before taking charge as the Union Defence Minister in 2019, Singh was the Union Minister for Home Affairs in the first PM Modi cabinet. He has served as the BJP's national president and played a key role in the party's victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

