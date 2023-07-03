'Petrol, cooking oil price would be...': Jaishankar on importance of good foreign policy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks on 9 Years of Modi Government.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said that without a good foreign policy, the prices of petrol, cooking gas, or iPhones would have been much higher in the country. The minister made this statement during his interaction with students at the National Institute of Technology in Delhi.

"Without a good foreign policy, the petrol price would be much higher, the cooking oil price would be much higher, the price of next iPhone you buy would be much higher," Jaishankar said.

Speaking about India-Russia relations amid the Ukraine war, the Union Minister said, "Russia's main economic partner was the Western countries, after the Ukraine conflict that way was closed. Russia is turning towards Asia... Our trade before the Ukraine conflict was around 12-14 billion dollars, our trade last year was 40 billion dollars. The Asian economy is becoming partners... I think we should not be worried about what they are doing with other countries, we should keep our own relations going...The interest of the Indian people best served..."

"So, you will see the Asian economies become partners. I think we should not worry too much about what they are doing with other countries. We should keep our own relationship with Russia going and see how the interest of the Indian people is best served," Dr Jaishankar said.

Further during interaction, the Union Minister said that no country can progress without embracing technology and research and development.

Interacting with the students of NIT Delhi as part of the BJP's mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Jaishankar advised them to understand local and global developments.

"Globalisation has broken down the boundaries between inside and outside and you should understand what is happening around you," he said.

No nation can become developed without embracing technology and research and development, the minister said.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, several changes have taken place in the last nine years, he said.

Citing Modi's recent visit to the US, Jaishankar said, "He has a different image, especially in the democratic world as a senior experienced and credible leader." The ideas and decisions of Modi have an impact, he said.

"In his foreign visits, Modi represents the strength and talent of 149 crore Indians. The world is now looking towards India and its youth," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister also highlighted the Modi government's initiatives to make India a hub of semiconductor manufacturing and set up a national research foundation.

ALSO READ | Ajit Pawar revolt 2.0: Rebel stories that changed the political landscape

Latest India News