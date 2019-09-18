Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
Pakistan targets border outposts in Samba-Kathua sector

BSF troops guarding the borderline with Pakistan retaliated, resulting in exchanges.

Jammu Published on: September 18, 2019 14:25 IST
PTI

 Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday opened fire on border out posts (BoPs) along the International Border in Samba-Kathua sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BSF officer said.

The Rangers fired from small arms on BoPs in Hirangar and Samba sectors from 0900 hours to 1100 hours, the officer told PTI.

BSF troops guarding the borderline with Pakistan retaliated, resulting in exchanges, he said.

There was no injury to anyone or any damage to property, he said.

This is the second consecutive day that Pakistan Rangers have resorted to firing on BoPs along the IB in Samba-Hiranagar sectors.

