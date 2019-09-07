BSF seizes 3kg heroin near Indo-Pak border

Image Source : FILE BSF seized 3kg heroin from a tyre tube near Indo-Pak border

Three packets, each containing one kg of heroine with street value of 15 crore was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur on saturday morning.

The packets were hidden in a tyre tube which was covered with water hyacinth, News agency PTI quoted BSF official as saying.

The BSF recovered heroin near Shameke border outpost at 7 am, while patrolling the Sutlej river area in a boat.

Street value of a drug is the price for which it is sold illegally to its users.

