Saturday, September 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. BSF seizes 3kg heroin near Indo-Pak border

BSF seizes 3kg heroin near Indo-Pak border

The BSF recovered 3kg heroin near Shameke border outpost at 7 am, while patrolling the Sutlej river area in a boat.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2019 13:37 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

BSF seized 3kg heroin from a tyre tube near Indo-Pak border

Three packets, each containing one kg of heroine with street value of 15 crore was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur on saturday morning.

The packets were hidden in a tyre tube which was covered with water hyacinth, News agency PTI quoted BSF official as saying.

The BSF recovered heroin near Shameke border outpost at 7 am, while patrolling the Sutlej river area in a boat.

Street value of a drug is the price for which it is sold illegally to its users.

ALSO READ | US tells Muslim bodies it backs direct Indo-Pak dialogue

ALSO READ | US working on two-prong strategy to ease Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir issue: Senior officials

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTransferred to Meghalaya, Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani resigns Next StoryOne killed, 2 injured in Uttarakhand cloudburst  