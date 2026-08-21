Punjab Bandh: What's open and what stays shut across state on August 21? Details inside

Chandigarh:

A statewide bandh will be held in Punjab on Friday, which is likely to disrupt normal life. The bandh has been called by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha (QIM), which is demanding the release of Sikh prisoners in the state who have completed their sentence.

The seven-hour bandh will be held from 7 am till 2 pm.

The bandh has been supported by sikh bodies and several organisations, including the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De and Nihang organisations.

What's open and what will remain shut in Punjab?

During the bandh, commerical activities are likely to get affected in Punjab and one can expect that shops, particularly the non-essential ones, might not operate during the above-mentioned period. However, essential services such as hospitals and medical stores will continue.

Public transport services could get affected, though. Meanwhile, offices are unlikely to stay closed. While government schools are open in Punjab, the private schools have remained shut. Meanwhile, the Panjab university has rescheduled exams to be held on Friday in wake of the bandh.

Why the bandh has been called?

The Qaumi Insaf Morcha has called the bandh, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, including Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. It has urged people to participate in the agitation.

On August 15, it also held a protest outside Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's residence in Chandigarh and clashed with the security personnel there. Later, the police fired tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse the protesters. The police also detained Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, who was trying to reach Kataria's residence.

"Are Sikhs not residents of this country? Is Punjab not part of India? If you consider Punjab part of India, and if you also consider the Constitution is equal for all, then Sikhs should also be given equal rights," SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh said earlier, while backing the statewide bandh on Friday.

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