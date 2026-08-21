Not Pakistan, but China to be India's principal competitor across domains: Former Army chief Naravane

Pune:

Indian Army's former chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane believes that China will be India's principal competitor across multiple sectors in the long-term, even as New Delhi continues to focus on Islamabad due to the continued threat of terrorism.

Naravane, who was the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) during the infamous Galwan Valley clash in 2020, made the remarks on Thursday while speaking at the launch of his new book 'The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries', published by Rupa Publications, in Maharashtra's Pune.

According to Naravane, Pakistan and China fall into different categories, even though India has fought wars with them. He believes India and China should resolve their long-standing differences through dialogue.

"Pakistan and China are a totally different ballgame. We have fought wars with both of them. We have unsettled borders. So they will always remain on our radar as a threat, as a challenge," he noted.

"We have fought major wars with Pakistan, and because of their continued support to terrorism, our attention is towards our western borders. But I think we are very clear that in the long term and in the years to come, China is going to be our main competitor. And I purposely use the word competitor and not enemy," he added.

The former Army chief said India and China would compete in multiple domains, including politics, economics, trade and military affairs. However, he stressed that the two sides must resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Naravane also said that India must remain prepared militarily for any potential misadventure.

"There comes a moment when you realise that this is not going to happen. And therefore, you have to have a strong deterrence," Naravane said. "That is why the armed forces have to be ready at all times. You have to have a strong deterrence to stop anybody from taking recourse to the use of force or any misadventure."

Naravane also said India should work on ensuring that its neigbhourhood remains stable, as it would only help in its own peace and development, and can lead to a movement of illegal goods, including narcotics.

"If your neighbouring country is burning, that should not make you happy," he said. "Therefore, we need to help out these countries to be stable... If you want peace, prepare for war."

(With inputs from PTI)

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