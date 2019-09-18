Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
  Hindu girl found dead in hostel room in Pakistan's Sindh

Hindu girl found dead in hostel room in Pakistan's Sindh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 8:12 IST ]

First-year medical student, Namrita Chandani, who belonged to Ghotki town of Sindh province was found murdered in her hostel room.

