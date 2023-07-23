This man helped Pakistan's Seema Haider to enter India from Nepal, WhatsApp chat surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Seema Haider and Sachin

The Indo-Pak love story of Seema Haider and Sachin is in the limelight these days. Seema Haider, who came from Pakistan to Nepal and then to India, married Sachin and converted to Hinduism. A screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between Seema and a manager has now surfaced. In this chat, bus service manager Prasanna Gautam sent Seema Haider the location of Pokhara, Nepal, from where Seema was scheduled to take the bus to India on May 12 at 7 am. Seema in the chat called the manager 'bhaiya' and asked him to send a message to Sachin. Further, she requested the manager to take the remaining amount from her Indian lover. Moreover, the manager in the chat asked her to send the screenshot once the remaining amount is paid.

Earlier, Seema Haider was interrogated by UP ATS in the past. Here are some questions which were asked to Pakistan's Seema.

Question- Which one is the original in both passports?

Answer- The name was left incomplete in the first passport. That's why another passport had to be made, in which the full name Seema Ghulam Haider was written.

Question: Did your uncle and brother, Pakistan Army, or ISI send you to India?

Answer: Haven't met my uncle and brother for years. I came to know about ISI after coming to India. I have come to India only for Sachin.

Question: You live in Karachi and have not heard about ISI, how is it possible? That too when your uncle and brother are in Pakistan's army. You use a smartphone, play games, how come you don't know about ISI?

Answer: Half of my life was devoted to raising children. I have been playing PUBG for the last five years. Never heard of ISI.

Question: You speak Hindi and English very well. You have been told to speak fluent Hindi in India so that you can mix quickly with the people here? You have studied till 5th grade then how are you speaking English so well?

Answer: I have come to India only for Sachin. No one taught me Hindi or English, nor did anyone send me to India.

