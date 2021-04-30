Oxygen Supply: DRDO hands over 75 cylinders to Delhi Govt

Image Source : PTI DRDO has handed over 75 oxygen cylinders to the Delhi government

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over 75 oxygen cylinders to the Delhi government to help it augment oxygen supplies to various hospitals.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed in a tweet that the DRDO is arranging oxygen cylinders to address requirements of various hospitals, in order to curb the surge of covid 19 second wave.

"To meet the urgent requirement of oxygen in various parts of the country, the @DRDO_India is arranging big size oxygen cylinders for fulfilling requirements of different hospitals," Singh tweeted.

"In this regard, DRDO has handed over 75 Nos. of such Cylinders to the Delhi Government yesterday," he added.

According to sources, each of the cylinders handed over to the Delhi government has a capacity to store 10,000 liters of liquid oxygen.

This move comes in an attempt to tackle the unprecedented situation the national capital is in. Delhi is presently struggling to control the spread of COVID 19 with its healthcare system in turmoil and near its maximum capacity. Lack of oxygen supply is one of the primary concerns apart from ICU beds and ventilators being scarce too.

"Forty oxygen cylinders of the same capacity are being handed over to the Cabinet Secretariat officials on Friday for utilization at Sardar Patel Covid care center at Chhatarpur in Delhi," an official said.

