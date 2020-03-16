Odisha govt to pay Rs 15,000 to foreign visitors as incentive for self quarantine and registration

Image Source : PTI Odisha govt to stop spread of Coronavirus by incentivising compliance

In its attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Odisha government has decided to give foreign visitors Rs 15,000 as an incentive to register themselves with the respective authorities and to put themselves on home isolation.

Anyone coming to Odisha from abroad has to register himself/herself by calling a toll free number 104.

The state government has taken many steps to sensitise and quarantine international visitors amid the growing concern of COVID-19's spread across the world.

In India, 114 cases of coronavirus have been reported. Two infected persons have succumbed to the disease.