Noida: Police Commissioner leads flag march ahead of Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Several people were seen walking with the tricolor on the streets

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Gautam Buddha Nagar, Alok Singh, led a flag march ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Friday. Several people were seen walking with the tricolor on the streets. The people participating in the march included police officers, retired comrades of the Army as well as police among other dignitaries.

Sharing photos and videos of the event on Twitter, Noida police wrote, "On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, under the leadership of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, a flag march was taken out in which all police officers/employees, retired comrades of army/police and elite citizens of different communities also participated."

Meanwhile, the Delhi University (DU) on Friday said it will organize a Tiranga rally next week to celebrate 75 years of India's independence under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'.

ALSO READ | 'Tiranga' yatra in UP attacked after minor accident

ALSO READ | Over 53 lakh Tricolours sold in Assam as state braces for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Latest India News