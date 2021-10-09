Navjot Singh Sidhu ends fast after Ashish Mishra joins investigation in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHERRYONTOPP Navjot Singh Sidhu ends fast after Ashish Mishra appears in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ended his hunger strike on Saturday shortly after Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra appeared for questioning at the Lakhimpur Kheri Crime Branch office. The minister's son appeared before the SIT in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers and a journalist earlier this week.

"Broke my fast with family of Raman Kashyap … After Ashish Mishra surrenders to join investigations," the cricketer-turned-politician said on Twitter. "The Almighty gave me the strength to fight for a Just cause … Path of Truth will always Triumph !! #SatyamevJayate," he added.

The Punjab Congress chief on Friday began the fast in Lakhimpur Kheri, declaring that he will continue it till Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son is not arrested.

Sidhu on Friday met the kin of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, a day after he was detained along with Punjab Congress leaders in Saharanpur.

The minister’s son, Ashish Mishra, is an accused in the case and was told by police to appear before it for questioning on Friday but he skipped it.

Sidhu, who met the family of 28-year-old journalist Raman Kashyap, one of the eight people killed in the violence, proceeded on a fast and could be seen lying on a cot at the scribe’s house in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Sources said Sidhu is also observing a "maun vrat" (silent fast). Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla, who is among the Congress leaders from Punjab accompanying Sidhu, said they too will sit on a fast with him.

Sidhu had earlier demanded the arrest of the minister's son, saying he would go on hunger strike if action is not taken against him by Friday.

