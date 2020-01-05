Image Source : PTI Nankana Sahib attack: BJP questions Sidhu's 'studied silence'; flays Pakistan's 'double standard'

Amid the uproar over the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, Famous Sufi singer and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Sunday condemned the attack and "violence against Sikhs" in Pakistan, and urged its Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure safety of minorities. He also expressed grief over the killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar.

Hans said: "There should not be double standards in the words and deeds of the Pakistan government. As a singer and artiste, I just want to remind Imran Khan he had termed Nankana sahib as 'Makkah' of Sikh community and that he should stick to the same spirit of respect to other religion."

Meanwhile, Senior Punjab BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his "studied silence" on the mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, asking where is he "hiding" now. He also said that the attack justifies the amendments made to the Citizenship Act to protect minorities in three neighbouring countries.

Chhina said: "While the whole Sikh community and India were shocked by the incident, Sidhu has gone into hibernation and has not uttered even a word against his "Pakistani friends."

"Where are you hiding now? Your friends whom you were embracing have not only waged war against India but are even targeting the most sacred places like the birthplace of Guru Nank Dev ji. Your silence is deafening," he added.

Notably, Chhina and Sidhu had been were at loggerheads even when the latter was in the BJP. "Sikhs and Hindus are minorities in Pakistan and are not safe there. Their lives, properties and places of worships are always under attack. The CAA has brought respite to the beleaguered minority communities as they can seek the right to live in India," Chhina said.

In September, Khan had termed Kartarpur "Madina" and Nankana Sahib "Makkah" of the Sikh community and promised to facilitate pilgrims of the faith, according to media reports.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

"India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," the MEA said.

A mob had on Friday reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.

(With inputs from PTI)