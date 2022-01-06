Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
Mumbai reports 20,181 new Covid-19 cases, 33% higher than yesterday

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Mumbai Updated on: January 06, 2022 20:00 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and four deaths, according to an official statement released by the state government. The total active caseload stands at 79,260.

Of the 26,538 new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Maharashtra, Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone accounted for 21,738 infections, with Mumbai city shooting past the 15,000-mark with 15,166 new cases.

