Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai reports 20,181 new Covid-19 cases, 33% higher than yesterday

Mumbai reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and four deaths, according to an official statement released by the state government. The total active caseload stands at 79,260.

Of the 26,538 new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Maharashtra, Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone accounted for 21,738 infections, with Mumbai city shooting past the 15,000-mark with 15,166 new cases.

ALSO READ | Omicron variant scare: Third COVID wave has hit Maharashtra, says health expert

ALSO READ | Maharashtra records over 26,000 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai see maximum with tally past 15,000-mark

Latest India News