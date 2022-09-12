Mukesh Ambani visits Srinathji temple in Rajasthan

Follow us on Vishal Bawa is the son of Goswami Tilakayat Shri Rakeshji Maharaj who is the first direct descendant of Shri Vallabhacharya.

Highlights Mukesh Ambani visited Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara in Rajasthan

Lord Shrinathji is a form of 7-year-old Lord Krishna.

The Ambani family are strong believers of Shrinathji

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Monday visited Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, a small town near Udaipur in Rajasthan. He along with Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiance, took the blessings of Vishal Bawa.

Lord Shrinathji is a form of 7-year-old Lord Krishna. The deity who blessed all of Vraj with his love and Lilas And Shrinathji temple has over 350 years of tradition.

Vishal Bawa is the son of Goswami Tilakayat Shri Rakeshji Maharaj who is the first direct descendant of Shri Vallabhacharya, the prime pontiff of the Nathdwara Shrinathji Temple.

Image Source : INDIA TVVishal Bawa blessed the entire family for their wellbeing and congratulated on new ventures including 5g launch in india , retail and green energy.

Vishal Bawa blessed the entire family for their wellbeing and congratulated on new ventures including 5g launch in india , retail and green energy.

The Ambani family including Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani are strong believers of Shrinathji as well as being followers of the Pushti Marg. They are such stong believers that Mukesh Ambani commenced the wedding of his daughter Isha Ambani, with Shrinathji’s maha-arti. His wife, Nita Ambani performed a dance on Madhurashtakam, which is composed by Shri Vallabhacharyaji (the founder of Pushti Marg) which indeed was a spectacle of love towards lord shrinathji.

Dhirubhai and later his son, Mukesh Ambani's, relationship with Shriman Tilakayat Maharaj and his son Vishal Bawa is a legacy in itself. With Vishal Bawa taking the onus and spreading the teachings of Pushti through India and the globe (UAE, Bahrain, USA), the young generation of Ambanis are also connecting with the religion.

ALSO READ | Ambani details succession plan: Meet new bosses of Reliance Retail and Energy, Isha and Anant

ALSO READ | 9 calls in 2 hours: Mukesh Ambani, family get threat calls; 56-year-old arrested from Mumbai

Latest India News