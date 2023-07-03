Modi Cabinet reshuffle buzz: PM's crucial meeting with Union Council of Ministers likely today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FOLE There is a strong buzz that PM Modi may expand his Cabinet ahead of crucial elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday amid a buzz over a Cabinet reshuffle. The meeting is expected to be held at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Earlier also, the top Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and National General Secretary BL Santhosh held a meeting at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday (June 28) night.

Sources said they discussed the Cabinet reshuffle and strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Three General Secretaries and four Secretaries are likely to be inducted into the BJP national organisation as a part of the preparation for the upcoming General Elections 2024, they added.

PM has been briefed about the changes in the party in the wake of crucial elections, BJP sources said.

Sources claimed four BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, one from poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and two from Rajasthan where assembly elections are due in this year and two from Maharashtra are likely to be inducted into the Modi Cabinet.

Along with the national organisational reshuffle, the ruling party may make some major changes in the state units of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. After incurring a major defeat in Karnataka, BJP does not want to take any chance as the saffron party is facing a tight fight with Congress in Madhya Pradesh. BJP is in power in MP where Kamal Nath-led Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the saffron party. In Rajasthan, BJP is making a strategy to defeat the divided Congress. However, Rajasthan BJP is also reportedly facing a leadership crisis ahead of assembly elections.

Also, the fight for Lok Sabha 2024 will be tougher as almost all the anti-BJP parties are planning to fight unitedly against the saffron party. In such a scenario, BJP too needs a changed and fresh strategy to retain power in upcoming General Elections.

