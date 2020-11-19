5 MBBS, BDS seats under central pool to be reserved for children of corona warriors

Image Source : PTI Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday announced that five MBBS and BDS seats will be reserved under Central Pool for the children of corona warriors. The newly introduced category called ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against Central Pool MBBS seats for the academic Year 2020-21.

The health minister took to his Twitter handle to announce, "Proud to announce a new category for a selection of candidates from 'Wards of COVIDWarriors' under Central Pool of MBBS/BDS seats to honour of the sacrifice of numerous 'COVID Warriors' who laid down their lives while serving society."

Vardhan said that this decision has been taken by the Center to dignify and honour the contribution made by COVID warriors who have lost their lives due to the infection or died accidentally on account of COVID-19-related duty.

The selection will be carried by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application and the candidates will be selected on the basis of their NEET-2020 ranks.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also said that the definition of Covid Warrior has been laid down by the Center while announcing the insurance package of ₹50 lakh for them.

"Covid Warriors are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of Central/ States/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for Covid19 related responsibilities are all included," he said.

