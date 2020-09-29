Manish Sisodia, tests negative for coronavirus, discharged from hospital

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been discharged from Max hospital on Tuesday after he tested negative for coronavirus. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week, Office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has informed.

Manish Sisodia was admitted to hospital due to the coronavirus infection and was also diagnosed with dengue on Thursday following which his condition took a turn for the worse.

Sisodia was moved to the private Max Hospital in Saket from the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital in the evening, considering his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level, they said. He was admitted to Max Hospital ICU.

They said the deputy CM's platelet count was around one lakh in the evening as against the normal rage of 1.5 - 4.5 lakh per microliter of blood. Sisodia was perhaps the first prominent personality in Delhi to have contracted a "double infection" of the novel coronavirus and dengue.

He is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contract COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The health minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalised. He was later administered plasma therapy.

The deputy chief minister, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14, was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of fever and low oxygen level.

Earlier, an official said that the minister had been put on oxygen support as per requirement and had been under constant observation at the LNJP Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Sources at LNJP Hospital earlier said, "There is no standard protocol for treatment of double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, and treatment is "patient-specific".

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | After 'Corona', 'Sanitizer', now baby named 'Mahoba Depot' in Uttar Pradesh

ALSO READ | Serum Institute of India to produce additional 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage