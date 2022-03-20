N Biren Singh to serve as Manipur chief minister for second term

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4MANIPUR N Biren Singh elected as the leader of BJP Manipur Pradesh legislative party & the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Highlights N Biren Singh, acting Manipur CM, elected legislative party leader, to take oath as CM again

N Biren Singh was unanimously elected as leader of Manipur BJP's legislative party

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP central observer for Manipur, felicitated N Biren Singh

Acting CM N Biren Singh will once again take oath as Chief Minister of Manipur, BJP announced on Sunday.

BJP central observers Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and other BJP MLAs felicitated N Biren Singh after he was unanimously elected as leader of the legislative party and chief minister of state.

The decision was announced by Nirmala Sitharaman after the legislative party meeting.

"It's a good decision taken unanimously by everyone. It will ensure that Manipur has a stable and responsible government which will build further because the Centre today under the leadership of PM Modi gives special attention to Northeastern states," Sitharaman said.

