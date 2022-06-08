CM Mamata Banerjee dances hand-in-hand with tribal women in Bengal's Alipurduar district | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances with tribal women in Bengal's Alipurduar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced hand-in-hand with tribal women on Adivasi music during a mass wedding at Alipurduar district on Wednesday.

When CM Mamata was shaking a leg, the organiser pointed out how Mamata Banerjee has brought the state and its tribals together. The CM was on a three-day visit to the tribal belt from Monday.

Alipurduar, which is the 20th district of Bengal, was formed in 2014 under the Mamata Banerjee government. It comprises people from mostly Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes community, who form 80 per cent of the population.

CM Mamata Banerjee has several times visited the tribal-dominated Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore districts held administrative review meetings and gave special instructions for a socio-economic boost to tribal people. She has also asked the district authorities to make sure pending infrastructure work is fast-paced.

