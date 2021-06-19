Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 8,912 new Covid cases, 257 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 8,912 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 59,63,420, the death toll increased to 1,17,356 with 257 new fatalities. Earlier on March 8, the state had recorded 8,744 cases, the state Health department said.

As many as 10,373 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 57,10,356. The number of active cases stands at 1,32,597.

Mumbai recorded 676 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,19,266, while 13 patients died of the infection and 790 recovered from it. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,279 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,88,340.

With 2,34,379 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 3,93,12,920, as per the department.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.76 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.97 per cent. Currently, 8,06,506 people are in home quarantine and 4,695 are in institutional quarantine.

(With PTI Inputs)

