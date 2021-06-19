Goa extends curfew till June 28 with some relaxations. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goa extends curfew till June 28 with some relaxations

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-related curfew till June 28 morning, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Saturday. However, shops in malls, barring cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones, have been allowed to open between 7 am to 3 pm.

"State-level curfew will be extended till 7 am, 28 June 2021. Shops in shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 pm. Fish market may also open," CM Pramod Sawant tweeted.

The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

The coastal state witnessed an infection positivity rate of as high as 51 percent during the second wave of the pandemic, which later dipped.

Goa recorded 302 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Saturday while 419 patients recovered, according to the health department.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Some parties with selfish interests want political revolution in Goa: Sawant

ALSO READ | COVID curfew extended in Andhra Pradesh till June 30

Latest India News